Yemenis Liberate Most Parts of Marib

Islam Times - Major parts of Marib governorate, including Marib dam, are now in the hands of the Yemeni armed forces and supporting local tribes as Yemen’s army continues its operations to liberate the strategic governorate.

Military experts say the Yemeni army holds its fire off the city to preserve the lives of the civilians and the infrastructure, however, the battles continue around the city and many terrorists are retreating.Yemen is approaching the seventh year of war and siege imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, which has left tens of thousands of civilians, including women and children, dead.Saudi Arabia is about to lose its last stronghold in northern Yemen, amid terrorist groups’ inability to confront the Yemeni army backed by the Yemeni tribes, both looking forward to cleaning the city from terrorists.Last week, Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the country’s army and Popular Committees are fighting in Marib against the US-Saudi aggression as they have turned it into a main front for the aggression.Sayyed al-Houthi said that since the beginning of the US-Saudi aggression, the enemies have turned Marib into a main front for their aggression, and moved in it militarily with their armies from various countries and Takfiri groups.