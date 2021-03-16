‘Israeli’ Military Expects To Be Hit By 2,000 Missiles A Day in Any Future War

Islam Times - Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, can fire 2,000 missiles at the Israeli-occupied territories per days in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon, an Israeli military commander said on Monday.

Speaking at the B’Sheva Conference in al-Quds (Jerusalem), OC Home Front Command Major Generl Uri Gordin said that some 2,000 rockets and missiles will be fired at the occupied territories every day and will challenge Tel Aviv’s military capabilities, according to The Jerusalem Post newspaper.Gordin said the Israeli regime will activate what he described as a powerful military that has never been seen before during a future war with Hezbollah.On March 3, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the United States and Israel do not dare attack the Lebanese resistance movement since they are aware that the group’s firm determination to respond to any act on aggression will never change.Sheikh Qassem stressed at the time that Hezbollah intends to remain in a defensive position and does not want to initiate a war.“Israel must understand that the battleground is not open for it,” he said, adding that any future battle will be taken to the depth of the Israeli-occupied territories.Earlier this year, Alon Ben-David, a military commentator for Israel’s Channel 13 television network, said in an opinion piece that Hezbollah has boosted its missile power in the recent years as the Tel Aviv regime intensified its atrocities against Syria.Titled “Is Israel ignoring the biggest strategic threat it faces?” his opinion piece said while Israeli authorities have been intensifying their acts of aggression against Syria, they have not stopped Hezbollah’s efforts to establish an independent capability of producing and manufacturing accurate missiles on Lebanese territory.“The main strategic threat facing Israel is not located in Syria, but in Lebanon, and as it stands, Israel is avoiding dealing with it,” it added.“Several estimations indicate that the organization has managed to accumulate a few hundred mid to long range accurate missiles by now,” it said.Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, lost their lives during Israel’s 33-day war on Lebanon back in the summer of 2006.According to a 629-page report of the Winograd Commission, appointed by the Israeli regime itself, Hezbollah fighters involved in defending Lebanon against the Israeli war defeated the enemy and Tel Aviv was compelled to withdraw without having achieved any of its objectives.The Winograd Commission was set by former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert in September 2006 to examine the events during Israel’s 33-day war on Lebanon.The commission was formed in the wake of public criticism and protest over the fact that the Israeli military had effectively lost the war by failing to achieve its aim of freeing two soldiers captured by Hezbollah fighters.UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the 2006 war, calls on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.Lebanon and the occupying entity are technically at war since the latter has kept the Arab country’s Shebaa Farms under occupation since 1967.