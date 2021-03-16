0
Tuesday 16 March 2021 - 11:07

Syria Foils ‘Large-Scale’ Terrorist Attack on Damascus

Story Code : 921851
Syria’s official news agency SANA reported on Monday that the plot, involving a large amount of explosives, had been foiled with the cooperation of residents from two villages in rural Damascus.

The elements, all of whom wore explosive belts, had been sent by a terrorist group to target various installations across the capital city.

In recent months, Syrian government forces have dealt heavy blows to terrorists.

In the meantime, Israel and the United States have frequently attacked certain positions inside Syria in what is considered as an attempt to prop up anti-Damascus terrorists.

The US forces were until recently airlifting members of the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) Takfiri terrorist group from one place in Syria to another, under the cover of darkness, in order to save them in the face of advancement and territorial gains by government forces.

The US military has also transferred to safe sanctuaries hundreds of Daesh terrorists and their relatives from Syrian territories to Iraq.

Numerous accounts have emerged alleging airlifts, weapon airdrops and aerial support for the Takfiri group, particularly as its strength has diminished in Syria and Iraq.
