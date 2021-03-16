Libya's New Interim Prime Minister Sworn In, Promises to Represent All Libyans

Islam Times - Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has been sworn as Libya’s Prime Minister until elections later this year, following years-long violence and division in the North African country.

Dbeibah took the oath of office in front of members of parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk on Monday, after lawmakers voted in support of a unity government and approved his cabinet last week."I swear by God almighty to perform my duties with honesty and sincerity," he said.Dbeibah was selected through a UN-facilitated process early last month. He will serve in his post until elections are held on December 24.He proposed a unity government including two deputy prime ministers, 26 ministers and six ministers of state in an attempt to resolve a decade of conflict in the country.The parliamentary approval of Dbeibah’s cabinet took place after a two-day session in the war-battered frontline city of Sirte on Wednesday."This will be the government of all Libyans," Dbeibah said in a brief speech after the vote. "Libya is one and united."Libya has been grappling with unchecked violence since the overthrow, and later killing, of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 during an operation backed by NATO.Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in Libya, namely the UN-recognized government - known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) - based in the capital Tripoli, and another camp based in the eastern city of Tobruk, backed militarily by the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), composed of armed rebel forces led by renegade General Khalifa Haftar.The country descended into unprecedented chaos last year after the LNA moved toward Tripoli to seize the city. They were repelled by government forces.The conflict has escalated into a regional proxy war fueled by foreign powers pouring weapons and mercenaries into the country.