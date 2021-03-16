0
Tuesday 16 March 2021 - 21:12

Iranian Fuel on Way to Lebanon via Iraq

Story Code : 921944
Iranian Fuel on Way to Lebanon via Iraq
The authority added that ten fuel cisterns full of Benzene from the Islamic Republic of Iran passed the Iraqi borders through the al-Qaim border crossing customs service, and are destined to Lebanon.

Lebanon’s fuel crisis has worsened since the beginning of March. Following a fuel shortage, which caused long power cuts that exceeded 15 hours per day in Beirut and other areas, a scarcity of petrol and diesel exacerbated people’s sufferings.

The fuel shortage is directly linked to the lack of liquidity with the government to import petroleum products in fresh dollars. Iran, however, offered to help Lebanon in this field, and voiced readiness to sell oil in the Lebanese currency.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
14 March 2021
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
14 March 2021
North Korea
North Korea 'Unresponsive' to Approaches from Biden Administration
14 March 2021
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
13 March 2021