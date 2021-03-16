Iranian Fuel on Way to Lebanon via Iraq

Islam Times - The Iraqi Customs Authority announced that it facilitated the passage of several fuel cisterns as part of an Iranian aid sent for Lebanon.

The authority added that ten fuel cisterns full of Benzene from the Islamic Republic of Iran passed the Iraqi borders through the al-Qaim border crossing customs service, and are destined to Lebanon.Lebanon’s fuel crisis has worsened since the beginning of March. Following a fuel shortage, which caused long power cuts that exceeded 15 hours per day in Beirut and other areas, a scarcity of petrol and diesel exacerbated people’s sufferings.The fuel shortage is directly linked to the lack of liquidity with the government to import petroleum products in fresh dollars. Iran, however, offered to help Lebanon in this field, and voiced readiness to sell oil in the Lebanese currency.