0
Tuesday 16 March 2021 - 21:14

Iran Ready for Biological, Chemical, Nuclear Defense: Hatami

Story Code : 921945
Iran Ready for Biological, Chemical, Nuclear Defense: Hatami
“We should be prepared to defend our nation against all threats and whatever the enemy may one day use as an offensive tool, including chemical, nuclear and biological weapons,” General Hatami said on the anniversary of March 16, the 33rd anniversary of the chemical carnage in Halabja by former Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein.

“Our nation should know that it has a vigilant and smart relying point [i.e. the defense ministry] against enemies, which has adopted all the necessary measures against all threats,” he added.

On June 28, 1987, Iraqi aircraft dropped sulfur mustard gas bombs on Sardasht, a Northwestern Iranian city with a 20,000 population of Kurdish ethnicity, in two separate bombing on four residential areas. Sardasht was the first town in the world to be gassed where out of the 95% of the population exposed to the poisonous gas 130 civilians surrendered to death. Today, 25% are still suffering severe illnesses from the attacks.

Nine months later, on March 16, 1988, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain used the weapon against his own people in Halabja to punish the Kurds who did not agree with his war against Iran.

Tens of thousands of Iranians were killed and wounded by chemical weapons during the 1980-1988 Iraqi imposed war on Iran. Around 100,000 Iranians are still living with the effects, which include long-term respiratory problems, eye and skin problems as well as immune system disorders, psychological disorders, genetic disorders, and probably cancers.

The chemical materials were supplied to Iraqi Saddam regime by a number of German, French, and Dutch corporations.
Related Stories
Iran Attaining Deeper Layers of Self-sufficiency: Hatami
Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the Islamic Republic of Iran is moving towards attaining self-sufficiency despite sanctions imposed against the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
14 March 2021
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
14 March 2021
North Korea
North Korea 'Unresponsive' to Approaches from Biden Administration
14 March 2021
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
13 March 2021