0
Tuesday 16 March 2021 - 22:09

Kremlin: Pressure on Countries to Reject Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Unprecedented

Story Code : 921952
Kremlin: Pressure on Countries to Reject Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.

The report, published on the website of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the US Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in “combating malign influences in the Americas”.

The report outlined the agency’s diplomatic efforts to counter what it described as attempts by countries, including Russia, to increase their influence in the region, to the detriment of US safety and security.

“Examples include using OGA’s Health Attache office to persuade Brazil to reject the Russian COVID-19 vaccine,” the government report said.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov declined to comment specifically on the report but said Russia was against politicizing the situation around vaccines.

“In many countries the scale of pressure is quite unprecedented ... Such selfish attempts to force countries to abandon any vaccines have no prospects,” he said, Reuters reported.

“We believe that there should be as many doses of vaccines as possible so that all countries, including the poorest, have the opportunity to stop the pandemic,” Peskov said.

The US Embassy in Moscow referred a request for comment to the US Department of State. The department did not immediately respond.
Related Stories
Kremlin: Russia Sees No Reciprocity in Attempts to Normalize Ties with West
Islam Times - Russia doesn’t meet any reciprocity in its attempts to normalize relations with the West, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday....
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
14 March 2021
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
14 March 2021
North Korea
North Korea 'Unresponsive' to Approaches from Biden Administration
14 March 2021
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
13 March 2021