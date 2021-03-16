0
Tuesday 16 March 2021 - 22:31

US, Israel Are Behind Attack on Iranian Ship: Syria

Story Code : 921953
US, Israel Are Behind Attack on Iranian Ship: Syria
Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attack on Iranian cargo ship "Shahr-e Kord" a terrorist act and strongly condemned it.

Israel is not unlikely to be the perpetrator of this hostile act and international piracy, Syrian Official News Agency (SANA) quoted an informed source at the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Israel violates international law and principles of shipping and international agreements on maritime freedom.

The purpose of repeating these hostile actions in international waters by Zionist regime is to damage Iranian ships and its commercial interests and to enforce illegal US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syrian Arab Republic.  

Illegal actions like this harm the safety and health of shipping and undoubtedly, these gross violations of international law would not have happened without the consent of the United States.

Ali Ghiasian, spokesman for the Iranian Shipping Company, said that part of the Shahr-e Kord cargo ship was damaged in the terrorist attack in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

He said that the terrorist attack was conducted on Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea in which a part of the Shahr-e Kord cargo ship was damaged.

The spokesman added that the vessel, which belongs to the Islamic Republic Container Transportation Company, was on the way from Iran to Europe.

Such acts of terror are a clear example of naval piracy and run counter to the international law on the safety of commercial vessels, the official said, pledging that the country will pursue the case through relevant international institutions to identify the perpetrators.

On Thursday, a report by The Wall Street Journal claimed the Israeli regime had been involved in a clandestine campaign of attacks on Iranian ships carrying oil and arms to Syria since 2019.
Related Stories
US Setting Up a New Military Base in Eastern Syria
Islam Times - The US forces are setting up a new military base in Al- Yaarubiya area in the east of Al-Hasakah province, near the border with Iraq.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
Syria Rejects Any Secret Negotiation with Israel
14 March 2021
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
Arab League Slams Opening of Czech Embassy Office in Jerusalem as UNSC Resolution Breach
14 March 2021
North Korea
North Korea 'Unresponsive' to Approaches from Biden Administration
14 March 2021
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya
13 March 2021