Netanyahu Considering Trip to UAE on Thursday

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit the United Arab Emirates for the first announced time this week after it has been repeatedly postponed due to several obstacles.

An Emirati source said that the government is preparing for a meeting between Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE’s capital on Wednesday or Thursday.According to a political source, Netanyahu cleared his schedule of campaign events for Thursday.Neither the Netanyahu’s office nor the Likud campaign would confirm.Netanyahu has previously postponed four planned visits to the UAE since the Gulf state announced an unashamed deal to normalize ties with the Zionist entity in August.Last week’s planned UAE trip was canceled after Jordan blocked Netanyahu’s flight in retaliation for an incident in which Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein was denied a visit to the Temple Mount. Netanyahu then ordered that Jordanian flights not be allowed into ‘Israeli’ airspace.Within several hours, before any Jordanian flights were actually blocked, Jordan agreed to allow Netanyahu’s flyover, but by then, Netanyahu and bin Salman agreed to postpone their meeting.Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he expects Tel Aviv to make deals with four more countries in the region.