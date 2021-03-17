0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 09:24

‘Israeli’ Elections: Netanyahu Needs To Quit Politics If He Loses

‘Israeli’ Elections: Netanyahu Needs To Quit Politics If He Loses
Speaking in an interview with KAN Radio, Saar said he believes change is at hand and New Hope voters will bring it.

"Netanyahu likes to tell other party leaders to make pledges," Saar said. "If Netanyahu doesn't get 61, I call upon him to free the political system of him."

Saar also had a message for Likud voters:  "If you don't free yourself of Bibi-ism, the Bibi-ism will destroy ‘Israel’."  

Saar tried to woo voters from Yamina, saying that it was clearer than ever that Yamina intends to join a government led by Netanyahu.

The latest poll, broadcast on Channel 12, predicted 30 seats for Likud and 10 each for Yamina and New Hope.
