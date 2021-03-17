0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 10:21

Saudi Arabia Calls for Extension of Iran's Arms Embargo

Story Code : 922029
Saudi Arabia Calls for Extension of Iran
Saudi Arabia's cabinet once again made accusations against Iran at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, stressed the importance of extending Iran's arms embargo.

The Saudi cabinet claimed that Iran was supplying the weapons needed by the Ansarullah movement and that the movement was using these weapons to target Saudi Arabia.

This is while the Saudi-led aggression coalition has targeted the Yemeni people with airstrikes and siege for six years.

The Yemeni Ansarullah movement has repeatedly stressed that the attack on Saudi Arabia's military and economic targets is aimed solely at forcing Riyadh to end its brutal siege.
Related Stories
UN Security Council extends arms embargo on Libya for another year
Islam Times - The United Nations (UN) Security Council has once again authorized a European Union mission to combat illegal arms transfers to Libya ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021