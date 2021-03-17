US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections

Islam Times - A US media claimed that Joe Biden's Administration is expected to sanction Iran, Russia, and China over alleged interference in the US 2020 presidential election.

CNN claimed on Tuesday that three US officials had said Washington is expected to impose sanctions next week on some countries for their interference in the US presidential elections.The officials did not provide details about the expected sanctions, but said the sanctions would target several countries, including Russia, China, and Iran.In a new report, the Biden administration has accused Iran and Russia of trying to exert influence on the US presidential election, but claimed that China had not acted in the same line in spite of reviewing such possibility.A statement released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence emphasized that the US people have a right to know the whole truth when a foreign government intends to interfere in the US election.The administration of former President Donald Trump made a similar claim in a report before the US presidential election in November, accusing the governments of Iran, Russia and China of trying to interfere in the election.