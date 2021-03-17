0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 11:13

US Claims of Russia’s Election Meddling Baseless: Embassy

"The document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes," the statement says. "The conclusions of the report on Russia conducting influence operations in America are confirmed solely by the confidence of the intelligence services of their self-righteousness. No facts or specific evidence of such claims were provided."

"We state that Washington continues to practice "megaphone diplomacy", with the main goal to maintain a negative image of Russia. To blame external players for destabilizing the situation inside the country," Russian diplomats said, TASS reported.

"This attitude of the administration hardly corresponds to our proposed equal and mutually respectful expert dialogue in search of solutions to the most pressing issues. Washington's actions do not lead to the normalization of bilateral relations."

On Tuesday, Office of the Director of National Intelligence published the intelligence community assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 US federal elections. Among other things, the US report claims that the Russian authorities allegedly attempted to denigrate incumbent president Joe Biden and his Democratic Party during last year’s election campaign. The US authorities will impose sanctions based on those findings, the document says.

Earlier, Russia on many occasions rejected Washington’s conclusions about Moscow’s alleged meddling into the US electoral process.
