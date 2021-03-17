0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 11:16

Carry On Resolutely, Leader Tells IRGC Staff

Story Code : 922054
Carry On Resolutely, Leader Tells IRGC Staff
Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, sent a message to IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami on the Guardians’ Day, commemorated on the birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam.

Sending his regards for all IRGC servicemen, the Leader wished them success and called on them to proceed with their worthy activities vigorously.

The IRGC was established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution which saw the overthrow of the US-backed regime of the Shah and replaced it with the Islamic Republic. It is tasked with protecting the country and the Islamic Republic against enemies.
