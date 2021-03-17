Syrian Presidency: President Assad, His Wife Recovering from Covid-19

Islam Times - Syria Presidency announced that President Bashar Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad are in the recovery phase from infection with Covid-19 virus.

The Presidency said that nine days after President Assad and Mrs. Asma were infected with (Covid-19) virus, the laboratory and radiological indicators related to their health conditions are reassuring and gradually returning to their normal values, according to the national medical team supervising their treatment, which affirms that they are in the recovery phase.On march 8th, the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announced that President Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad are infected with the coronavirus, and that they are in stable health conditions.