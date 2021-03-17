0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 21:22

Syrian Presidency: President Assad, His Wife Recovering from Covid-19

Story Code : 922114
Syrian Presidency: President Assad, His Wife Recovering from Covid-19
The Presidency said that nine days after President Assad and Mrs. Asma were infected with (Covid-19) virus, the laboratory and radiological indicators related to their health conditions are reassuring and gradually returning to their normal values, according to the national medical team supervising their treatment, which affirms that they are in the recovery phase.

On march 8th, the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announced that President Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad are infected with the coronavirus, and that they are in stable health conditions.
Related Stories
Bolivia’s Former Interim President Jeanine Anez Arrested over 2019 Coup
Islam Times - Jeanine Anez, who seized power in Bolivia as an interim president after the November 2019 ousting of then-president Evo Morales, has ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021