Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 21:26

US Imposed Arms Embargo on Russia

The decision, which would come into force on March 18, was stated in a document published on website Department of State on Wednesday, March 17.

“The policy of the United States is to refuse to issue licenses or other permits for the export of defense products and defense services destined for Russia,” the document says.

Exceptions were made for operations within the framework of cooperation between states in the field of space and until September 1 – in the field of commercial space launches.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has responded to the announcement by the Department of Commerce, telling Sputnik in a statement that the enhanced restrictions will hamper prospects of the normalization of the bilateral ties.
