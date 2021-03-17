0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 22:22

Biden's Stance on Yemen not Different from Trump's

Story Code : 922122
Biden
"The United States has come up with an old plan to resolve the crisis," he said explaining that the plan had been previously been put forward by the UN.

"We demand the reopening of ports and airports before reaching the ceasefire," he added.

"The position of the current US administration is no different from that of the previous one," Abdulsalam noted.

The spox said that Ansarullah members have not had any direct meetings with the United States. He added that Ansarullah is waiting for the US to announce its response Via Oman about solutions for the Yemen crisis.

"Contact with Saudi Arabia continues and will change as events change," he said, stressing the need to halt military action and address humanitarian issues.

Abdulsalam said Saudi Arabia is trying to destroy Yemen by preventing the import of petroleum products.

"If Riyadh stops the attacks, Sanaa will also stop them, too," he said.
Related Stories
Biden Seeks to Sideline Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Islam Times - The Biden administration has said it expects Saudi Arabia to “change its approach” to the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
Yemen Army Launches Drone Attacks on Saudi Airport, Air Base
15 March 2021
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
Asaib Leader: Emirati Security Team Hatching Conspiracy in Iraq
15 March 2021
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
Hezbollah Delegation in Moscow upon Official Invitation
15 March 2021
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
Israel Prime Suspect in ‘Terrorist’ Attack on Iran Cargo Ship in Mediterranean: Source
14 March 2021