Lebanese Envoy Condemns Zionist Blatant Interference in Countries Affair

Islam Times - Salim Baddoura, Ambassador of Lebanon to the Office of the United Nations in Geneva, condemned Israel's envoy's statement about Hezbollah and called it slander and blatant interference in the country's internal affair.

Israeli diplomat accused Hezbollah of a 'terrorist group' that threatened the Lebanese with its missile system.Salim Baddoura, Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Nations office in Geneva, condemned the diplomat's speech and dubbed it as "slander and blatant interference by Israel that occupies parts of Lebanon."In January, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry filed a lawsuit to the United Nations Security Council over the Israeli regime's violation of the Lebanese air space.Israeli Fighter Jets and Drones frequently violate Lebanon’s airspace on spying missions.Lebanon’s government, Hezbollah, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have repeatedly condemned Israel’s overflights, saying they are in clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the country’s sovereignty.Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted after the end of Israel's 33-day war on Lebanon in 2006, warns the Israeli regime against hostile actions against Lebanon, but this regime always violates Lebanese airspace, land, and sea regardless of the resolution.Lebanon has always called on the international community to warn the Israeli regime about this aggression and prevent them from continuing.