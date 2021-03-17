0
Wednesday 17 March 2021 - 22:45

Russia Calls Back its Ambassador from US Following Biden's Insult

US President Joe Biden in a detailed interview with ABC News on Tuesday said that Vladimir Putin would pay a price for interfering in the US election.

"You know Vladimir Putin," Biden was asked by a network reporter. "Do you think he is a murderer?" "I think so," he replied.

Following the tensions, the US State Department on Wednesday added Russia to the list of countries that are banned to export and import weapons.

The United States has placed Russia on a list of countries with which the export and import of weapons and defense services are strictly prohibited, the State Department said in a statement.

Recently, in support of Navalny, the US sanctioned seven senior Russian officials and 14 Russian companies and institutions

The United States and its European allies claim that Moscow has poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny with Novichok poison gas; a claim that Russia has strongly denied.

The arrest of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition in Moscow, has become a new arena for the expansion of the Western anti-Russian campaign. 

The United States and the European Union strongly support Alexei Navalny.

A Moscow court recently sentenced Navalny to 3.5 years in prison for violating parole and security charges.
