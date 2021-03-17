US May Miss Deadline for Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden Says

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden says it is “tough” to withdraw all the US forces in Afghanistan by May 1, a deadline agreed upon by the Trump administration and the Taliban.

"I'm in the process of making that decision now as to when they'll leave," Biden said in an interview with ABC News.The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 under the pretext of the so-called war against terror.Washington has spent more than trillions of dollars waging war on the impoverished country, which has left thousands of Afghan civilians and American soldiers dead.Last year, former US President Donald Trump signed a deal with the Taliban militant group, which controls large parts of Afghanistan, to withdraw the remaining US troops by the beginning of May this year in exchange for the Taliban to halt attacks on foreign forces."The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president -- the former president -- worked out. And so we're in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision's going to be -- it's in process now," he added.Now, the future of the NATO deployment will be largely determined by Joe Biden, who will either stick to the May withdrawal deadline or risk a backlash by staying in Afghanistan.