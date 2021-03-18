UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official

Islam Times - In yet another delay, the United Arab Emirates [UAE] postponed preparations for a summit with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a top Biden administration official, ‘Israeli’ daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Thursday morning.

The event, expected to take place in Abu Dhabi in April, was put in doubt after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was “furious” over Netanyahu’s use of the normalization deal for electoral purposes.While not being official yet, Netanyahu alluded to a potential summit in interviews he held over the past several days. According to the report, heads of Arab states were also slated to participate in it.This report comes on the backdrop of the Emirati rejection of Netanyahu’s reported attempts to fit in a visit to Abu Dhabi before next week’s Knesset [the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Parliament] elections.The UAE's former foreign minister Anwar Gargash rebuffed the suggestion that his country might be used as an ‘electioneering tool’ to aid even a ‘friendly government.’“From the UAE’s perspective, the purpose of the ‘Abrahamic Accords’ is to provide a robust strategic foundation to foster peace and prosperity with the State of Israel and in the wider region,” Gargash tweeted on Wednesday.“The UAE will not be a part of any internal electioneering in ‘Israel,’ now or ever.”