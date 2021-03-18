0
Thursday 18 March 2021 - 11:22

Iran To Firmly Continue Development of Missile Capability: Hatami

Story Code : 922207
Iran To Firmly Continue Development of Missile Capability: Hatami
Brigadier General Hatami made the remarks in a virtual meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Defense on Thursday, noting that Iran made significant progress in the defense industry in the current year despite all restrictions.

He said Iran has managed to reach its objectives in all defense areas during the current Iranian calendar year [ends on March 20] despite the enmities of the Islamic Republic’s adversaries. 

Hatami also highlighted the “significant” progresses made in Iran’s defense industry in the current year in spite of all restrictions and problems.

Noting that hostilities against Iran in strategic areas will continue, he added, “in regional fields and the [country’s] defense and missile power… we will continue moving towards great objectives with all our power.”

Hatami also referred to the US' so-called maximum pressure and said, “This year, the US government, led by Donald Trump, did its best to put maximum pressure on the Islamic Republic; However, in the end, it was Trump who was put aside from power.”

Referring to regional and international developments including the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and the Iranian Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Hatami noted that many of the plots that to sow insecurity and chaos in the region are in fact aimed at overcoming the Islamic Republic of Iran.

But the conspiracies of the enemies will eventually fail, he stressed.

“We thank God that we were able to achieve our goals and priorities in all areas of defense,” he maintained.

According to the minister, Iran will continue to boost its defense and missile capabilities with utmost power.

Iran engages in routine upgrading, testing, and meaningful display of its defensive might in line with regional and international developments.

The country has always emphasized the peaceful nature of its defense capabilities, and in practice, it has been proven that these capabilities have contributed to security and peace in the troubled region of West Asia.
Related Stories
Iran Ready for Biological, Chemical, Nuclear Defense: Hatami
Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami underlined the Islamic Republic’s preparedness to defend itself against any possible biological, chemical and nuclear ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
Palestinians to Meet in Cairo to Discuss Elections
16 March 2021
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
Iranian Army Chief of Staff: Capacity Developed for Annihilation of ‘Israel’
16 March 2021
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
Russian FM Discusses Middle Eastern Affairs with Hezbollah
16 March 2021
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
Kosovo Opens Embassy in Occupied Al-Quds after Israel Recognizes Its Independence
15 March 2021