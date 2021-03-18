0
Thursday 18 March 2021 - 11:30

Pakistani PM Stresses Using Iran's Energy Capacities

Pakistani PM Stresses Using Iran
Imran Khan made the remarks, addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is Pakistan's neighbor and a rich source of energy through which Pakistan's energy needs can be met.

Imran Khan also said that without peace and security in the region it is difficult to achieve economic prosperity.

He said peace in Afghanistan is important for the security of the regional countries, specially the trade route from China to Pakistan to Central Asia through Afghanistan.

PM Imran said that economic prosperity cannot be sustained without peace in the neighborhood.

Earlier this year, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that the gas pipeline from Iran to the Pakistani border had been laid and despite some restrictions imposed by foreign powers both sides are serious to complete the project.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries that are a rich source of energy, specially oil and gas and is ready to help its neighbors to meet their energy demands.
