US Accuses China of Grandstanding in Alaska Bilateral Meeting

Islam Times - The Biden administration is accusing China of grandstanding during the US-China meeting in Alaska between top diplomat and security officials, a senior US administration official said in a statement.

"The Chinese delegation, on the other hand, seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance," the US official said on Thursday.China reportedly raised the United States' poor human rights record with the African-American community among other concerns.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday sparred with their Chinese counterparts as both nations’ rivalry continues unabated under the new US administration. The meeting took place with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi.The Biden administration has officially defined its relationship with China as the biggest geopolitical test for US in the twenty-first century.The Wall Street Journal reported on late Wednesday, citing its sources, that during the negotiations, Chinese officials would propose the re-establishment of regular high-level contacts as well as to schedule an online summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during the April conference on climate change, The Wall Street Journal reported on late Wednesday, citing its sources.The US agenda for the talks differs from the Chinese one: Washington wanted to express its concern over the Chinese policy in Hong Kong, the boost of naval activities in the South China Sea, economic pressure on US allies, intellectual-property violations, and cyberattacks. At the same time, the United States hoped to discuss cooperation on global health and fighting climate change.China routinely rejects American allegations as unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.