Poll Shows 21% Still Undecided in Upcoming March 23 ‘Israeli’ Election

Islam Times - In the lead-up to the Zionist entity’s upcoming election on March 23, the fourth vote in just two years, a new i24NEWS/Yisrael Hayom poll revealed when Zionists are planning to make their final decision at the ballot box.

The survey, which polled 2,087 adults between March 16 - 18, found that 40% of ‘Israelis’ will make their choice just days before ballot boxes open to the public.Moreover, at least 36% said that they will make their preferred selection on election day, while 21% said they are undecided. Only 3% of respondents said they have no intention of voting.The i24NEWS/Yisrael Hayom poll also asked voters what are the chances they change their mind at the last minute at the ballot box.Some 46% of respondents said that there was a "very low" chance that they will have a change of heart on election day, while 23% said the likelihood was simply "low."In addition, 18% said there was a "moderate" chance their mind might change at the polling station, and two percent said the changes were "very high."At least five percent said they don't know or refused to answer the question.The poll, performed by Professor Yitzhak Katz, has a 2.1% margin of error.