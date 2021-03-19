0
Friday 19 March 2021 - 13:05

US Looting Syria’s Oil Resources, Controlling 90% Of Crude Reserves

Story Code : 922390
US Looting Syria’s Oil Resources, Controlling 90% Of Crude Reserves
“Americans and their allies are targeting the Syrian oil wealth and its tankers just like pirates,” Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tomeh, told state-run and Arabic-language al-Ikhbariyah Syria television on Thursday evening.

He noted that the cost of direct and indirect damage to the Syrian oil sector stands at more than $92 billion.

“What has happened all through Syria war has not happened in any country, in terms of preventing us from tapping our wealth resources and at the same time stopping basic commodities from reaching our country,” Tomeh said.

The Syrian oil minister also cited a recent report published by the Wall Street Journal that the Zionist regime has targeted at least a dozen vessels bound for Syria and mostly carrying Iranian oil.

The report published on March 11 said the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, since late 2019, had been using naval weapons, including water mines, to strike vessels which were either Iranian, or carried Iranian cargo, as they navigated toward Syria in the Red Sea and in other areas of the region.

“The oil sector has been targeted chiefly because it is the main source of income for the Syrian economy. We are looking forward to the exploitation of oil reserves in our territorial waters, but oil exploration contracts are pricey and time-consuming,” the Syrian oil minister pointed out.

“We have a bright oil future in these waters, nevertheless the exploitation of oil reserves requires calm and stable logistical conditions,” Tomeh said.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the US troop deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] terrorists. Damascus, however, says the US troop deployment is meant to plunder Syria’s resources.

The US first confirmed its looting of Syrian oil during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in July last year.

During his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by US-backed militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

The Syrian government strongly condemned the agreement, saying that the deal was struck to plunder the country's natural resources, including oil and gas.

Back on February 20, Ghassan Halim Khalil, the governor of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, told the Lebanese Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily newspaper that the SDF militants steal 140,000 barrels of crude oil on a daily basis from oil fields in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021