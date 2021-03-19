0
Friday 19 March 2021 - 14:15

Tanzania Swears in New President

Story Code : 922396
Tanzania Swears in New President
“I, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promise to be honest and obey and protect the constitution of Tanzania,” said Hassan, dressed in a black suit and red headscarf before dignitaries at a ceremony in the capital, Dar es Salaam.

In her first public address as president, the 61-year-old leader announced 21 days of mourning for Magufuli and public holidays on March 22 and on March 25, the day the late president will be buried, Al Jazeera reported.

“It’s not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart,” said Hassan. “Today I have taken an oath different from the rest that I have taken in my career. Those were taken in happiness. Today I took the highest oath of office in mourning,” she said, after being sworn in at 10 am local time (07:00 GMT) on Friday.

Hassan ascended to the presidency after President Magufuli’s death due to heart disease was announced by the government on Wednesday, more than two weeks after he was last seen in public.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021