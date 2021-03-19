Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Company

Islam Times - Yemeni forces have targeted Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in a large-scale operation on Friday.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the forces have launched an attack on Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) on Friday.Six combat drones were used during the operation, he said, adding that the forces will continue their attacks until the Saudi coalition stops its aggression in Yemen.He further called on all foreign companies and citizens of Saudi Arabia to stay away from military and sensitive targets.It should be noted that the spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that a combat drone had successfully destroyed an important target at Abha International Airport earlier in the day.He said the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees used a domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone in the operation, Press TV reported.According to Saree, the “strike was accurate” and that the attack was “part of a legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and its total blockade on Yemen.”