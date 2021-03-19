0
Friday 19 March 2021 - 14:18

Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Company

Story Code : 922398
Yemeni Forces Target Saudi Aramco Oil Company
The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the forces have launched an attack on Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) on Friday.

Six combat drones were used during the operation, he said, adding that the forces will continue their attacks until the Saudi coalition stops its aggression in Yemen.

He further called on all foreign companies and citizens of Saudi Arabia to stay away from military and sensitive targets.

It should be noted that the spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that a combat drone had successfully destroyed an important target at Abha International Airport earlier in the day.

He said the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees used a domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone in the operation, Press TV reported.

According to Saree, the “strike was accurate” and that the attack was “part of a legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and its total blockade on Yemen.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021