Saturday 20 March 2021 - 02:17

US Green Party Says It’s Unwise for Biden To Ignore Putin’s Invitation to Talk

US Green Party Says It's Unwise for Biden To Ignore Putin's Invitation to Talk
All eyes are on Putin and Biden after the latter said on Wednesday during an interview with ABC News that Putin would "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in the US 2020 election. Biden was also asked if he believed Putin was a "killer" to which he answered affirmatively. Reacting to the statement, the Russian embassy in the US said Biden's ill-considered words endangers the Moscow-Washington relations.

On Thursday, Putin took the floor to react to his counterpart's comments, saying that he would just "wish him well." He also invited the US president to a live talk on Friday or Monday, but White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said she has nothing to report on a possible conversation between the two leaders and added that Biden was planning to be in Georgia on Friday.

What Putin is suggesting is a discussion, not a debate, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Friday. Should such talks happen, Putin could ask Biden about "the continuing groundless accusations against Russia," Peskov said.

"It would be unwise for President Biden to ignore Putin's invitation to talk. If today is inconvenient, there is always tomorrow. Relations between these two countries need to improve and the US must recognize that it doesn't hold the moral high ground and stop acting as if it does," Madelyn Hoffman, a longtime environmental and social justice activist, who was the Green Party candidate for the 2020 US Senate elections, said.

According to Hoffman, Putin and Biden must start to try to work through their differences "for the good of the world" and the process of the negotiations "should have begun yesterday."

Howie Hawkins, who was the Green Party's nominee for the 2020 US presidential election, also believes that Putin and Biden should engage in bilateral talks.

"Biden and Putin should talk to each other instead of the public posturing they are both doing. Nuclear disarmament and the climate emergency should be at the top of their agenda," Hawkins added.
