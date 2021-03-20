0
Saturday 20 March 2021 - 03:14

EU Calls for Easing Tensions between Turkey and Greece

Following the escalation of tensions between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean, in a video conference with the Turkish president today,  EU leaders called for a de-escalation of tension between the two countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European CouncilCharles Michel in a video conference with the Turkish president today said that they are seeking to improve relations and establish peace between their neighbors.

The European Union (EU) has in a statement said that Turkey's talks with Greece over the disputed borders in the Mediterranean should continue.

The statement stressed the importance of reducing tensions and strengthening trust between countries.

EU leaders also discussed a possible trip to Turkey after next week's summit.

Turkey's relations with Greece and the European Union deteriorated last year after Ankara repeatedly sent its ships to search for gas reserves in the disputed waters. 
