US Warns Turkey against Second Shipment of S-400

Islam Times - The US ambassador in Ankara warned Turkey that it would face serious consequences if the second part of the Russian S-400 system were imported.

In an interview with NTV, US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield warned Turkey that it would face "serious consequences" if the second part of the S-400 air defense system was purchased.Since 2019, the purchase of the S-400 air system has caused a crisis in Turkish-American relations. Washington has demanded that Turkey should refuse a deal with Russia and instead buy American Patriot systems.Washington has threatened to suspend or cancel the sale of its latest F-35 fighter jets to Turkey or impose sanctions under the CAATSA Sanctions Act if Turkey buys the S-400. However, Turkey refused to back down and continued talks on receiving the second shipment of S-400.