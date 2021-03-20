0
Saturday 20 March 2021 - 03:16

US Warns Turkey against Second Shipment of S-400

In an interview with NTV, US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield warned Turkey that it would face "serious consequences" if the second part of the S-400 air defense system was purchased.

Since 2019, the purchase of the S-400 air system has caused a crisis in Turkish-American relations. Washington has demanded that Turkey should refuse a deal with Russia and instead buy American Patriot systems.

Washington has threatened to suspend or cancel the sale of its latest F-35 fighter jets to Turkey or impose sanctions under the CAATSA Sanctions Act if Turkey buys the S-400. However, Turkey refused to back down and continued talks on receiving the second shipment of S-400. 
Russia starts shipment of second batch of S-400 missile systems to China
Islam Times - Russia has begun delivering the 2nd batch of its advanced S-400 missile defense systems to China as part of a 2014 contract.
