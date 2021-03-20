0
Saturday 20 March 2021 - 05:01

‘Israel’ Warns Abbas against Forming National Unity Government with Hamas: Report

Story Code : 922493
‘Israel’ Warns Abbas against Forming National Unity Government with Hamas: Report
Israeli media outlets mentioned that Argaman stressed, during the meeting, that the alliance between Fatah and Hamas movements in the upcoming legislative elections as well as PLO endeavor to sue ‘Israel’ at ICC are forbidden.

The reports added that a senior US official joined the meeting and conveyed a similar message to the Palestinian president, expressing worries about Hamas augmenting influence in the occupied West Bank.

It is worth noting that Abbas had issued a decree which set the dates of the three election stages: the legislative elections on May 22, the  presidential elections on July 31, and the completion of the national council vote on August 31.
Related Stories
Cutting China Off from US Would Cost America Hundreds of Billions of Dollars: Report
Islam Times - The US economy could lose more than $1 trillion worth of production and long-term global competitiveness if the White House pursues ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
‘Israel’ Upgrades ‘Iron Dome’ Amid Fears of Missiles from Lebanon, Gaza
17 March 2021
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
Iran Scolds UK Hypocrisy after London Announces Nuke Warhead Increase
17 March 2021
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
US Expected to Sanction Russia, Iran, China over Elections
17 March 2021
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: US Should Avoid “Causing a Stink” If It Wants to “Sleep in Peace”
16 March 2021