‘Israel’ Warns Abbas against Forming National Unity Government with Hamas: Report

Islam Times - Head of Israeli intelligence agency Shabak, Nadav Argaman, met few days ago with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, warning him against forming a national unity government with Hamas movement.

Israeli media outlets mentioned that Argaman stressed, during the meeting, that the alliance between Fatah and Hamas movements in the upcoming legislative elections as well as PLO endeavor to sue ‘Israel’ at ICC are forbidden.The reports added that a senior US official joined the meeting and conveyed a similar message to the Palestinian president, expressing worries about Hamas augmenting influence in the occupied West Bank.It is worth noting that Abbas had issued a decree which set the dates of the three election stages: the legislative elections on May 22, the presidential elections on July 31, and the completion of the national council vote on August 31.