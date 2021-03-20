Egypt Calls for International Help in Row Over Ethiopian Mega-dam
Story Code : 922562
Addressing UN talks on water, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly decried a bitter stand-off with Ethiopia that was causing “rivalries and polarization” over Addis Ababa's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a hydropower facility on the Blue Nile.
Ethiopia started building the dam in 2011 and filled the reservoir behind it for the first time last year, causing a breakdown in long-running talks and fears in downstream Egypt and Sudan over reduced Nile water flow.