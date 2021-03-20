0
Saturday 20 March 2021 - 11:22

European Leaders Attempt to Restore Faith in AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine

Story Code : 922563
European Leaders Attempt to Restore Faith in AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine
“Yes, I will do the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the prime minister said on Friday during his first news conference since entering office last month.

Italy was among a dozen EU countries to temporarily ditch the vaccine after confidence in the jab was shattered by reports from Austria that a person who took it had died from blood clotting and another was hospitalized.

But multiple EU member states quickly announced they would resume their rollouts of AstraZeneca doses on Thursday following a review by the European Medicines Agency [EMA] that found it to be safe and effective.

In a bid to bolster public confidence, the prime ministers of the UK and France, Boris Johnson and Jean Castex, both received their pre-arranged AstraZeneca injections on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference that she would also roll up her sleeve for the Anglo-Swedish jab but would “wait her turn.”

France’s drugs regulator has remained cautious by only recommending the vaccine be administered to people aged 55 and over from Friday, due to blood clots being reported in younger people who’ve received it.

Finland has suspended its rollout of the jab altogether “until there is more information,” its public health authority said on Friday, while its Scandinavian neighbors Norway, Sweden and Denmark have said they will not resume their rollouts yet.

The EMA said on Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “not associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots” – known as “thromboembolic events.”

However, the regulator did issue a caveat that the jab may be associated with “rare cases” of blood clots in multiple blood vessels [DIC] and clotting in vessels preventing blood draining from the brain [CVST].

Of the 20 million people to have received the jab in the UK and EEA as of March 16, seven cases of DIC-type clotting and 18 cases of CVST have been witnessed, the EMA said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While
North Korea Says Will Ignore US While 'Hostile Policy' in Place
18 March 2021
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
UAE Suspends Preparations for Abu Dhabi Summit with Netanyahu, Top US Official
18 March 2021
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
Afghanistan: Four Killed in Government Bus Bombing, Nine Die in Helicopter Crash
18 March 2021
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
Riyadh Seeking to Buy Turkish UAVs
17 March 2021