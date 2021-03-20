Israel; Violator of International Law: Turkey

Islam Times - Israel's recent evacuation, destruction, and confiscation decisions against Palestinians violate international law, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement such steps in Palestinian territories that Israel occupied, particularly in East Al-Qods, clearly indicated Tel Aviv’s intention of strengthening the occupation rather than a desire for peace Anadolu reported."It further wounds a person's conscience to witness these actions, which Israel has speeded up in the current period when Palestinians are trying to combat the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," read the statement.The officials urged the international community to show solidarity with the Palestinian public against Israel's expansionist policies.The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.