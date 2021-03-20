Biden Reportedly Mulls Airlifting Migrants to Canadian Border in Scramble to Avert Looming Crisis

Islam Times- President Joe Biden’s administration has been playing down the emergency situation triggered by a dramatic influx of migrant children and families at the border with Mexico as a “challenge”, not a crisis, while scrambling to manage overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities that was warned as being “not sustainable”.

pic.twitter.com/nga2wgBI6A

— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) RGV agents remained busy on Thursday, apprehending over 2000 illegal aliens. Thursday's encounters pushed RGV's weekly total over 10K apprehensions! March monthly totals are now over 34K for #RGV Sector alone. #crossingyourborders — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 19, 2021

#gettyimagesnews pic.twitter.com/cWa90TlfeS

— John Moore (@jbmoorephoto) I respectfully ask US Customs and Border Protection to stop blocking media access to their border operations. I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now - zero access is granted to media. These long lens images taken from the Mexican side. @CBP — John Moore (@jbmoorephoto) March 19, 2021

2/ The desperation these kids and families are fleeing is hard to describe. The memory of that 13 yr old girl will be w me forever. So long as conditions are abysmal in places south, people will find a way to get here, no matter how high the wall is or how many border agents.







Swift action needs to be taken NOW to end this humanitarian crisis.

— Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) The surge of unaccompanied children at our southern border is a tragedy.Swift action needs to be taken NOW to end this humanitarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/LjZXtYmsYv — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) March 19, 2021

Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge from the Mexican side to continue their asylum request in the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 26, 2021.