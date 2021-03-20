Pro-‘Israel’ Lobby Pressing Biden To Reject Current Iran Deal

Islam Times - A pro-‘Israeli’ group is lobbying to urge US President Joe Biden to effectively oppose reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, in its current format.

The American ‘Israel’ Public Affairs Committee [AIPAC] called on its supporters to urge US senators to sign on to a letter that asks Biden to reach an expanded agreement with Iran."Iran remains ‘Israel's’ and America's greatest threat in the Middle East,” AIPAC told supporters in a text message this week."Please urge your senators to sign a bipartisan letter to President Biden... expressing the bipartisan consensus that 'a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a grave threat to US national security interests and our allies and partners,” said the group.A letter, led by Democratic senator Bob Menendez and Republican Lindsey Graham, urged the senate to reject a return to Iran’s nuclear agreement in its current format.It says that Washington needs “to reach an agreement that prevents Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons and meaningfully constrains its destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and its ballistic missile program.”“We believe it is critical you consult with our European allies, ‘Israel’, and Gulf security partners on a path forward with Iran," read the letter.While the Zionist regime is the Middle East's sole possessor of nuclear warheads, Iran's nuclear program is totally civilian which has repeatedly been confirmed by the UN nuclear agency.The bipartisan letter does not explicitly reject returning to the nuclear deal, but it imposes demands outside of the scope of the agreement.Back in 2015, Iran singed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], with the P5+1 group of countries — the US, the UK, France, Russia and China, plus Germany.At the time, AIPAC had launched a campaign to reject the deal as well.The administration of former President Donald Trump, however, unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, and reimposed anti-Iran sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.Now with Democratic president Joe Biden in the White House, Washington has signaled its willingness to rejoin the JCPOA, yet it has conditioned the move on Tehran's resumption of its commitments under the 2015 deal, despite the US being the oath breaker.