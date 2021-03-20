Iran Blasts E3 for Coordination with No. 1 Enemy of JCPOA

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted the three European states of Britain, France and Germany for trying to appease the “terrorist regime” of Israel and coordination with Tel Aviv which is the number one enemy of the nuclear deal.

Zarif made the remarks after France’s President Emmanuel Macron accused Tehran of continuing what he called violations of the nuclear agreement and urged Iran to act “in a responsible way”.Macron said Iran “must stop aggravating a serious nuclear situation with an accumulation of violations of the Vienna accord,” referring to the remedial measures that Iran has been taking progressively under Article 36 of the agreement — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — following Washington’s unilateral pullout in May 2018.The Israeli regime, which is estimated to have at least 90 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, has refused, with the US’s invariable support, to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.Prior to the JCPOA’s conclusion, Israel lobbied intensively to torpedo a deal on Iran’s nuclear accord. As the main supporter of Washington’s pullout from the accord, Israel has likewise been trying to throw a wrench in the JCPOA’s revival through a range of plots such as influencing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s cooperation with Iran.Zarif wrote on his twitter page on Friday that the European trio — France, Germany and Britain — are making such a call to Tehran only to “appease a terrorist regime with illicit nukes,” in a reference to Israel, the sole possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East region.The top diplomat further reminded the trio — also known as E3 — that if the JCPOA remained alive following the US’s exit and the European side’s failure to compensate for Washington’s absence, “it was solely because of Iran’s responsible conduct”.To appease a terrorist regime with illicit nukes, E3 urge Iran "to act responsibly", he added.“Reality check: The JCPOA is alive SOLELY because of Iran's responsible conduct,” Zarif wrote.“Instead of coordinating with enemy No.1 of the JCPOA, the EU/E3 and US must act responsibly and comply with UNSCR 2231,” he added.Iran and the G5+1 group of countries - the US, Britain France, Russia and China plus Germany - reached a landmark nuclear deal in 2015 after years of diplomacy and intensive negotiations.The fate of the deal, officially dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), remains unclear primarily due to the US sanctions and also the failure of the European side to shield business with Iran in the face of Washington’s bans and threats.Iran says the US needs to take the first step to lift the sanctions and return to its commitments as it was Washington that quit the agreement in 2018 in total disregard for the international law.Iranian officials say all the sanctions need to be removed before Tehran would halt the remedial actions it has taken under a mechanism enshrined in Article 36 of the JCPOA.Under this provision, if a signatory to the deal deems an unresolved issue to constitute “significant non-performance” by its counterparts, it can treat it as ground “to cease performing its commitments under the JCPOA in whole or in part” until others are brought back to order.Iran in February halted the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as a remedial measure.In January, Iranian Envoy and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi underlined that if Biden decides to return to the nuclear deal, Washington should comply with all its undertakings in exact accordance with the internationally-endorsed agreement.“We make decision and take reciprocal action considering Biden's moves vis a vis the nuclear deal. We have repeatedly demanded the US to return to the nuclear deal and this return should be complete and without preconditions, that is to say, no issue related or unrelated to the nuclear deal should be put forward for discussion,” Takht Ravanchi said.“It should only be clear that the US international undertakings cannot be half-fulfilled. If they claim to return to the nuclear deal, this return should be accompanied by the full implementation of their undertakings with no hesitation or controversy,” he added.Takht Ravanchi stressed Iran’s clear position towards the nuclear deal, and said, “We live up to our undertakings.”He referred to the parliament’s bill to take strategic measures to counter the US sanctions against Iran, and said, “There is a timetable in the parliament’s bill and we are moving in the same direction, so we (at the foreign ministry) are not entitled to specify the period for how long we will wait. In the first place, we make decisions based on national interests, and secondly, we should act on the basis of and within the framework of the parliamentary bill.”His remarks came after Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced that the country is at present producing nearly half a kilo of uranium enriched to the 20% purity level, meantime, saying that Tehran’s steps to reduce nuclear deal undertakings after the West’s disloyalties can all be backtracked.“Based on the latest news I have, they (the Iranian scientists at nuclear installations) are producing 20 grams (of 20% enriched uranium) every hour; meaning that practically, we are producing half a kilo every day,” Salehi said in an interview with the Persian-language Khamenei.ir website released in January.“We produce and store this 20% (enriched uranium) and if they return to the nuclear deal, we will return to our undertakings too,” he added.Asked about the recent bill approved by the parliament to adopt strategic measures to remove sanctions against Iran, Salehi said that the AEOI is required to implement it.“It is a reality and both the government and the AEOI have declared that they do not have any technical problems with implementation of the parliament’s bill and we launched 20% enrichment within 24 hours,” he said.Salehi also underlined the need for Washington to remove all sanctions against Iran, specially those which prevent the country’s oil sales and banking transactions.Iranian legislators had in January praised the AEOI for restarting enrichment of uranium at 20-percent purity level, and called for the full implementation of the recent parliamentarian law to counter the illegal US sanctions against the country.In a statement, 190 legislators expressed their support for the AEOI’s resumption of 20% uranium enrichment and urged the body to fully and precisely implement the law ratified as a counteractive move to the sanctions illegally imposed on the country, especially those by the United States.The lawmakers said the parliament approved the ‘Strategic Counteractive Plan for Lifting Sanctions and Safeguarding Rights of Iranian People’ to highlight Iran’s legitimate right to use peaceful nuclear technology and the importance of lifting all cruel sanctions against the country.The Iranian parliamentarians in a meeting on December 1, 2020 ratified the generalities of a bill to adopt strategic measures to remove sanctions against the country and defend the nation’s interests.The lawmakers, in November, had given the green light to the single-urgency of the strategic motion, but the plan turned into a double-urgency on Sunday after the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh's car was targeted by an explosion and machinegun fire in Damavand's Absard 40 kilometers to the East of Tehran on Friday November 27, 2020.Under the bill, the AEOI is required to start in two months after the approval of the present bill to produce at least 120 kg of 20%-enriched uranium annually at Fordow nuclear site and store it inside the country, increase the enrichment capacity and production of enriched uranium to at least 500 kg per month, start the installation of centrifuges, gas injection, enrichment, and storage of materials up to proper purity levels within 3 months, via at least 1000 IR-2m centrifuges in the underground part of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz, transfer any enrichment, research, and development operations of IR-6 centrifuges to the nuclear site of Shahid Ali Mohammadi in Fordow, and start enrichment operation via at least 164 centrifuges and expand it to 1000 by the end of 20 March 2021 (end of the Iranian calendar year) and return the 40 megawatts Arak heavy water reactor to its pre-JCPOA condition by reviving the heart (calandria) of the reactor within 4 months from the date of the adoption of this law.Also, the government is required to suspend the nuclear deal-based regulatory access under the Additional Protocol and beyond within 2 months after the adoption of the law based on the articles 36 and 37 of the nuclear deal.Iran signed the JCPOA with six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, and China — in 2015.Trump, a stern critic of the historic deal, unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018, and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism in an attempt to strangle the Iranian oil trade, but to no avail since its "so-called maximum pressure policy" has failed to push Tehran to the negotiating table.In response to the US’ unilateral move, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments four times in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.Tehran has particularly been disappointed with failure of the three European signatories to the JCPOA -- Britain, France and Germany -- to protect its business interests under the deal after the US' withdrawal.On January 5, 2020, Iran took a step in reducing its commitments, and said it would no longer observe any operational limitations on its nuclear industry, whether concerning the capacity and level of uranium enrichment, the volume of stockpiled uranium or research and development.Meantime, US President Joe Biden said in a CNN article during his presidential campaign that he wants a renegotiation of the contents of the deal before he agrees to rejoin the agreement.“I will offer Tehran a credible path back to diplomacy. If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations. With our allies, we will work to strengthen and extend the nuclear deal's provisions, while also addressing other issues of concern,” he wrote, mentioning that he wants changes to the contents of the nuclear deal and guarantees from Tehran that it would be open for compromise to strike multiple deals over its missile and regional powers as well as a number of other issues that have been the bones of contention between the two sides in the last four decades.In response, Zarif had stressed that the US has violated the nuclear deal and is in no position to ask for any conditions for its return to the JCPOA, adding that it's Tehran that has its own terms to allow the US back into the internationally endorsed agreement.The foreign minister has reiterated time and again that Tehran would not change even a single word of the agreement, and cautioned the US that it needs to pay reparations for the damage it has inflicted on Iran through its retreat from the nuclear agreement and give enough insurances that it would not go for initiating the trigger mechanism again before it could get back to the deal.In relevant remarks in February, Spokesman for the AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi said his country enjoys the capability to produce 120 kg of uranium with 20% purity in 8 months, that's 4 months faster than the one-year period required by a recent parliament approval.