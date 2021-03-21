Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran

Islam Times - A terrorist attack has killed one and injured three other citizens in Iran’s southeastern city of Saravan, the IRGC said Sunday.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force's Quds Base said in a statement that a terrorist group affiliated with the global arrogance has launched an attack in Saravan in southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on Sunday morning.In the explosion that occurred at a square in Saravan at 9:30 am local time, one person has been martyred and three other citizens, who were crossing the street, have been injured, including a woman, the statement added.Saravan is some 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.