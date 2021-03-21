Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force's Quds Base said in a statement that a terrorist group affiliated with the global arrogance has launched an attack in Saravan in southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on Sunday morning.
In the explosion that occurred at a square in Saravan at 9:30 am local time, one person has been martyred and three other citizens, who were crossing the street, have been injured, including a woman, the statement added.
Saravan is some 40 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.
The IRGC is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.