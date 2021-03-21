0
Sunday 21 March 2021 - 13:03

Protests against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Territories

Israelis protested near the residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in occupied al-Quds on Saturday night, demanding his resignation.

Residents of occupied Palestine chanted slogans against Netanyahu during the demonstration.

Netanyahu's trial began last year and is set to resume this week.

The Occupied Territories have seen frequent protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption in recent months, as well as his poor performance against the Coronavirus.

Netanyahu has been involved in four corruption cases in recent months; cases are known in the media as "Case 1000", "Case 2000", "Case 3000" and "Case 4000".

Netanyahu is not the first Israeli official to face criminal investigation and interrogation. Moral and financial corruption is common among Israeli officials.
