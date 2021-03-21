US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea

Islam Times - The US Navy announced on Saturday that another guided-missile destroyer had been sent to the Black Sea.

The US Navy says it has sent the USS Thomas Hudner to the Black Sea to conduct a "maritime security operation."The USS Thomas Hudner destroyer has set sail for the Black Sea to join the USS Monterey, the US Navy's Sixth Fleet.The US Navy's Sixth Fleet has previously described the US Navy's presence in the Black Sea as a sign of the US Navy's commitment to Washington's allies and partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).US naval units and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are constantly on the Black Sea, holding annual exercises off the coasts of Georgia and Ukraine in which Russia is considered the ultimate enemy.In recent years, the United States and NATO have had a large presence near Russia and its border areas under the pretext of Moscow's threats against the West.Relations between the West and Moscow have deteriorated since 2014 on the four axes of expanding NATO military influence, especially the United States near Russia and in Eastern Europe, the Ukraine crisis, the Baltic Sea and the situation in Syria.