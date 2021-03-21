0
Sunday 21 March 2021 - 13:05

US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea

Story Code : 922706
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
The US Navy says it has sent the USS Thomas Hudner to the Black Sea to conduct a "maritime security operation."

The USS Thomas Hudner destroyer has set sail for the Black Sea to join the USS Monterey, the US Navy's Sixth Fleet.

The US Navy's Sixth Fleet has previously described the US Navy's presence in the Black Sea as a sign of the US Navy's commitment to Washington's allies and partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

US naval units and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are constantly on the Black Sea, holding annual exercises off the coasts of Georgia and Ukraine in which Russia is considered the ultimate enemy.

In recent years, the United States and NATO have had a large presence near Russia and its border areas under the pretext of Moscow's threats against the West.

Relations between the West and Moscow have deteriorated since 2014 on the four axes of expanding NATO military influence, especially the United States near Russia and in Eastern Europe, the Ukraine crisis, the Baltic Sea and the situation in Syria. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021