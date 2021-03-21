Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital

Islam Times - Saudi coalition fighter jets bombed the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Sunday morning.

Yemen's Al-Masira TV reported that fighter jets from the Saudi coalition targeted Sana'a International Airport and two other areas in the city.Fighter jets from the Saudi coalition continue to fly over the Yemeni capital, according to Al-Masira.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring the country’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Ansarullah movement.Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).