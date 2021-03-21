Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF

Islam Times - The head of the Badr Organization's office in al-Anbar said the United States had plans to return terrorism to Iraq's western provinces, which is a conspiracy against al-Hashd al-Shabi, also known as The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and would never be realized and fail.

"US forces' plans to weaken al-Hashd al-Shabi in the provinces of al-Anbar, Diyala, Neynava, and Salah al-Din will never be realized, and terrorists will not be allowed to enter into these provinces again," Qusai al-Anbari said Saturday night."The US forces' hostility against al-hashd al-shabi is because the resistance group has not allowed any terrorists to enter Iraqi territory," he said, adding: "That is why the US has increased media propaganda and military attacks against the organization."Regarding the results of the PMF presence in western Iraq, Qusai al-Anbari said that this presence, especially in the border areas of the al-Anbar province and other provinces, has led to a reduction in US-backed military operations in those areas.