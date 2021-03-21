0
Sunday 21 March 2021 - 14:06

Israel Demolishes or Seizes 26 Palestinian Structures in Only Two Weeks: UN

According to reports, in its “Protection of Civilians Report,” which is covering the period between 2 and 15 March, the office said “the Israeli authorities demolished or seized 26 Palestinian-owned structures in Area C and al-Quds, displacing 42 people, of whom 24 were children, and otherwise affecting about 120.”

“Seventeen of the structures, and all of the displaced people, were recorded in Area C” of the West Bank, whose management of resources, planning, and construction are under the full control of Israel.

The Area C accounts for more than 60 percent of the West Bank, and forms a significant part of a future Palestine state under the so-called two-state solution.

According to the OCHA, the demolitions were carried out under the pretext of the lack of construction permits.

The UN office added that a vegetable stall near the city of Qalqiliya was demolished, affecting the livelihood of 20 people, while 16 were affected by the demolition of two uninhabited houses and the confiscation of one metal container in Isteih in the province of Ariha.

According to the report, authorities forced the owners of two of the nine structures targeted in al-Quds to demolish their property.

The so-called construction permit is nearly impossible to obtain.
