Islam Times - Israeli occupation soldiers fired on Sunday several bullets in the air to intimidate two Lebanese farmers in a border town in south Lebanon.

The two Lebanese farmers were picking thyme near the Blue Line in the Bou Manadil area, southeast of the border town of Blida, Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon Ali Shoeib reported.Israeli occupation forces frequently fire bullets in the air to frighten Lebanese farmers at the border with the occupied territories.