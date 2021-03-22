0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 03:20

US, Belgium, France & Japan Begin Naval Drill in Oman Sea

Story Code : 922780
US, Belgium, France & Japan Begin Naval Drill in Oman Sea
Ships from the four countries are conducting the Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise in the Makran Sea and the Sea of Oman.

Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.

The Belgian frigate HNLMS Leopold I and the Japanese destroyer JS Ariake also will take part, as well as aircraft from the four nations.

The drill is being conducted amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear program in the region.

The Biden administration has said it intends to bring the United States back to the JCPOA nuclear deal that Donald Trump withdrew from.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that it is not in a hurry for the US to return to the JCPOA, however, stressing that Washington is not in a position to stipulate the implementation of the agreement due to its unilateral withdrawal and violation.
Related Stories
France, Belgium planning false flag Syria chemical attack: Russia
Islam Times - Russia has warned that the intelligence agencies of France and Belgium - in cooperation with terrorists and "pseudo-humanitarian" ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021