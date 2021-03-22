US, Belgium, France & Japan Begin Naval Drill in Oman Sea

Islam Times - The US Navy says it started a major naval exercise alongside Belgium, France, and Japan in Oman Sea.

Ships from the four countries are conducting the Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise in the Makran Sea and the Sea of Oman.Ships involved include the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, as well as the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island.The Belgian frigate HNLMS Leopold I and the Japanese destroyer JS Ariake also will take part, as well as aircraft from the four nations.The drill is being conducted amid tensions over Iran’s nuclear program in the region.The Biden administration has said it intends to bring the United States back to the JCPOA nuclear deal that Donald Trump withdrew from.The Islamic Republic of Iran has stated that it is not in a hurry for the US to return to the JCPOA, however, stressing that Washington is not in a position to stipulate the implementation of the agreement due to its unilateral withdrawal and violation.