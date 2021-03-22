0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 04:06

Venezuela: Huge Blast Hit Gas Pipeline in Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 922784
Venezuela: Huge Blast Hit Gas Pipeline in Terrorist Attack
The blast occurred at a pipeline belonging to oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in the state of Monagas' city of El Tejero.

Video footage shared on social media shows the blast throwing a pillar of fire into the sky.

Authorities evacuated residents living in the neighboring areas of the gas pipeline.

No casualties have so far been reported.

Venezuelan Minister of Industries and National Production and Minister of Petroleum Tareck El Aissami said the incident was plotted by terrorists.

He said that the blast was part of a series of "criminal attacks" with the purported intent to disrupt the work of PDVSA, but did not name any group or country.

The plant is a part of the production compressing gas and injecting it at high pressure into wells in the El Tejero, La Leona, and La Urica regions.

President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly accused the United States of organizing attacks on communications, energy, and oil and gas facilities in the oil-rich country.

Maduro believes the US and its allies have been deepening the economic crisis in the country.

According to the president, Western sanctions are aimed at targeting the PDVSA and its subsidiaries in an attempt to seize its foreign assets and prevent the firm from completing transactions.
Related Stories
Venezuela: New EU Sanctions Based on False Arguments, Amount to Aggression
Islam Times - Venezuela has condemned the European Union (EU) for imposing a new round of sanctions on more than a dozen senior officials, lawmakers ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021