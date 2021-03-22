0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 04:08

Only 4% of Gaza Households Have Access to Safe Water as Israel Tightens Noose

Story Code : 922785
Only 4% of Gaza Households Have Access to Safe Water as Israel Tightens Noose
The study, released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) and the Palestinian Water Authority, says Israeli regime has denied Gazans' access to safe water as it controls the water of the Jordan River and the Dead Sea.

The report also pointed to water pollution and unsafe pumping in the blockade territory, which jeopardizes the sustainability of water resource.

It said more than 97% of the water pumped from the coastal aquifer in the Gaza Strip does not meet the water quality standards of the World Health Organization, leading to the depletion of groundwater reserves.

Palestinian officials warned that the groundwater level in its coastal aquifer had reached 19 meters below sea level.

The report also said the daily allocation per capita from consumed water for Palestinians in Gaza is less than the internationally recommended rate and it is decreasing rapidly.

Palestinian cities have now been forced to purchase water from the Israeli water company 'Mekorot' as the water scarcity Israeli restrictions on access to resources continues, the report noted.
Related Stories
Only 4 out of 10 Americans would reelect Trump: Poll
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump faces formidable obstacles in his bid for re-election, with just about 4 in ten voters saying they will vote for him in the 2020 presidential elections,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021