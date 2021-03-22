Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib

Islam Times - Russian and Syrian fighter jets targeted positions belonging to foreign-backed Takfiri militants in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib near the Turkish border.

Sources close to militants said on Sunday that Russian warplanes hit a gas facility used by the militants near Sarmada city.Reuters cited militant sources and witnesses as saying that the airstrikes left dozens of trailers carrying goods in a parking lot near the border crossing of Bab al-Hawa aflame.A Twitter account dubbed “Syriawatan News” reported that the Russia aerial attack targeted a gas facility used by terrorists on the outskirts of Sarmada, without elaborating.Moscow has yet to comment on the news.Earlier this month, Russian and Syrian military forces launched missile strike at makeshift refineries in the northwestern province of Aleppo as Turkish-backed terrorists were preparing to carry hundreds of truckloads of smuggled fuel across the Syrian-Turkish border.Syriawatan News also said Syrian airstrikes hit terrorist positions between Sarmada and the border crossing of Bab al-Hawa on Sunday.The Russian and Syrian airstrikes which were conducted near Bab al-Hawa and in the vicinity of Sarmada in the northern countryside of Idlib inflicted heavy losses on the Takfiri militants, according to Syria-based Lebanese journalist Hossein Mortada.Russia has been helping Syrian forces in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.Syrians continue to recapture key areas from Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and other foreign-backed terrorist groups across the country with the backing of Russian air cover.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the ‘Israeli’ regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.