0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 10:34

Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib

Story Code : 922852
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Inflict Heavy Losses on Terrorists in Idlib
Sources close to militants said on Sunday that Russian warplanes hit a gas facility used by the militants near Sarmada city.

Reuters cited militant sources and witnesses as saying that the airstrikes left dozens of trailers carrying goods in a parking lot near the border crossing of Bab al-Hawa aflame.

A Twitter account dubbed “Syriawatan News” reported that the Russia aerial attack targeted a gas facility used by terrorists on the outskirts of Sarmada, without elaborating.

Moscow has yet to comment on the news.

Earlier this month, Russian and Syrian military forces launched missile strike at makeshift refineries in the northwestern province of Aleppo as Turkish-backed terrorists were preparing to carry hundreds of truckloads of smuggled fuel across the Syrian-Turkish border.

Syriawatan News also said Syrian airstrikes hit terrorist positions between Sarmada and the border crossing of Bab al-Hawa on Sunday.

The Russian and Syrian airstrikes which were conducted near Bab al-Hawa and in the vicinity of Sarmada in the northern countryside of Idlib inflicted heavy losses on the Takfiri militants, according to Syria-based Lebanese journalist Hossein Mortada.

Russia has been helping Syrian forces in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Syrians continue to recapture key areas from Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and other foreign-backed terrorist groups across the country with the backing of Russian air cover.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the ‘Israeli’ regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.
Related Stories
Syrian FM Discusses Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues in Oman Visit
Islam Times - Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad discussed with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, means of enhancing bilateral relations ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Iraqi Badr Organization Warns US its Conspiracy against PMF
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
Saudi Coalition Fighter Jets Bomb Yemeni Capital
21 March 2021
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
US Sends Guided-Missile Destroyer to Black Sea
21 March 2021
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
Terrorist Attack Kills One in Southeast Iran
21 March 2021
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
Leader’s Message on New Year: US Maximum Pressure against Iran Defeated
20 March 2021
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges People to Vaccinate
20 March 2021
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
Final Polls: Bibi’s Fate Rests on Razor-Thin Margins
20 March 2021
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
Terrorists Planning False-flag Chemical Attack in Syria’s Idlib
20 March 2021
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
Iraqi President Confirms Parl. Decision to Expel US Troops
19 March 2021
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
CIA Asked Yemen’s Saleh to Release Al-Qaeda Member: Leaks
19 March 2021
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
‘Three Mossad-Linked Teams Active in Syria’s US-Controlled al-Hawl Refugee camp, Recruit Spies’
19 March 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
Sayyed Nasrallah: Driving Lebanon to A Civil War Unacceptable; Rational and Responsible Approach is A Must
19 March 2021
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
Tanzanian President Dies of Illness at 61
18 March 2021