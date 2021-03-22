0
Monday 22 March 2021 - 10:36

Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Flare Bombs at Lebanon Border, Arrest Sudanese Migrants

Story Code : 922853
Israeli Occupation Forces Fire Flare Bombs at Lebanon Border, Arrest Sudanese Migrants
Al-Manar correspondent in south Lebanon Ali Shoeib reported that occupation forces fired flare bombs along the border near the towns of Mais Al-Jabal, Houla, Markaba and Oddeisseh.

Two Israeli helicopters were also spotted flying over border areas in the occupied territories, our correspondent added.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that three Sudanese migrants were arrested as they attempted to cross the border from Lebanon into the occupied territories.

Times of Israeli quoted military sources as saying that the three “were questioned, discovered to be Sudanese migrants searching for work, and returned to Lebanon.”
